Banksy’s riff on Claude Monet’s iconic Giverny paintings, Show me the Monet (2005), will be featured in Sotheby’s upcoming live-streamed auction “Modernités / Contemporary,” scheduled to take place on October 21st across the firm’s London and Paris locations. Before the sale, the painting will tour internationally, first going on view today at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries for two days. From there, it will travel to New York and Hong Kong, before returning to London for auction.

The painting features Monet’s signature lilly pond littered with empty shopping carts and a floating traffic cone. It’s part of Banksy’s “Crude Oils” series, which saw the artist “remix” canonical works by artists including Vincent van Gogh, Edward Hopper, and Andy Warhol, among others. The series was first displayed to the public 15 years ago at an abandoned storefront, and was notable not only for the press attention it garnered for the mysterious street artist, but also for the inclusion of 164 live rats within the gallery space.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art, said in a statement: