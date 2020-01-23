Wiley and Sherald were the first African American artists commissioned to create official portraits of a U.S. president and first lady. Wiley slightly dialed back his distinctive style for his glowing rendering of Barack, seated and surrounded by verdant leafery. “I had to explain that I’ve got enough political problems without you making me look like Napoleon! You’ve got to bring it down a touch,” the former president joked at the paintings’ unveiling ceremony. (Wiley’s work will be directly juxtaposed with Jacques-Louis David’s famous portrait of Napoleon at a Brooklyn Museum exhibition opening Friday.)

Sherald, meanwhile, painted Michelle in her trademark style, with grey skin tones and pastel hues. Echoing comments the former first lady made at the unveiling ceremony, the painting became a viral sensation thanks to a photo of awe-struck two-year-old Parker Curry gazing up at the painting in wonder.