The beloved and trailblazing experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, who was celebrated for the queer vision evidenced in her work, died on Saturday at age 79. Hammer had been very open and public about her battle with ovarian cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006, and advocated for people’s right to die with dignity, giving a lecture titled “The Art of Dying or (Palliative Art Making in the Age of Anxiety)” at Temple University, Yale, and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

In an interview with Masha Gessen for the New Yorker published the month before her death, Hammer said: