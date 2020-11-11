An iconic Barkley L. Hendricks painting is among the works that will go on offer at Sotheby’s forthcoming contemporary day sale, scheduled to take place on November 17th. Hendricks’s Jackie Sha-la-la (Jackie Cameron) (1975) carries an estimate of $2 million to $3 million, which would be between roughly 40 and 60 times the price it achieved in 2010 when it sold at Swann Auctions for $48,000. The estimate also places the work within striking distance of Hendricks’s current auction record, set by the 1975 canvas Yocks, which sold for $3.7 million at Sotheby’s in 2019.

The painting is representative of Hendricks’s signature style of portraiture, featuring a naturalistic central figure whose charisma is expressed both through clothing and pose. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit collector David Ummels’s charitable initiative Art for Guernsey, which includes an exhibition of works inspired by Black Lives Matter as well as an Artist in Residence program.

According to Artsy data, the number of inquiries on works by Barkley L. Hendricks has seen a pronounced uptick in recent years, most notably between 2017 and 2018, when inquiries increased nearly fourfold.