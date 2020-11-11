An iconic Barkley L. Hendricks
painting is among the works that will go on offer at Sotheby’s forthcoming contemporary day sale, scheduled to take place on November 17th. Hendricks’s Jackie Sha-la-la (Jackie Cameron)
(1975) carries an estimate of $2 million to $3 million, which would be between roughly 40 and 60 times the price it achieved in 2010 when it sold at Swann Auctions for $48,000. The estimate also places the work within striking distance of Hendricks’s current auction record, set by the 1975 canvas Yocks
, which sold for $3.7 million at Sotheby’s in 2019.
The painting is representative of Hendricks’s signature style of portraiture, featuring a naturalistic central figure whose charisma is expressed both through clothing and pose. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit collector David Ummels’s charitable initiative Art for Guernsey, which includes an exhibition of works inspired by Black Lives Matter as well as an Artist in Residence program.
Other works on offer at Sotheby’s include Helen Frankenthaler
’s monumental painting Giant Step
(1975), which carries an estimate of $1.2 million to $1.8 million. The vivid, thirteen-foot masterwork was the centerpiece of the artist’s landmark 1975 exhibition at André Emmerich Gallery in New York, the same show that saw the debut of Frankenthaler’s current auction record-holder, Royal Fireworks
(1975), achieved at Sotheby’s this past June. Wayne Thiebaud
’s Pop-adjacent ice cream still life Single Triple Decker
(2004) is also on offer, carrying an estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million. Other notable artists whose work will go under the hammer include Keith Haring
, Albert Oehlen
, Titus Kaphar
, and Fernando Botero
.
According to Artsy data, the number of inquiries on works by Barkley L. Hendricks has seen a pronounced uptick in recent years, most notably between 2017 and 2018, when inquiries increased nearly fourfold.