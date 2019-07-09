The National Basketball Association’s reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is known for, among other things, his formidable shot-blocking. But this off-season he’s taken to a different type of court to attempt a block—on Monday, the Greek basketball superstar filed a lawsuit against the artist Jinder Bhogal for using his trademarked nickname, “Greek Freak,” to sell clothes featuring images of Antetokounmpo.

The suit, filed in New York’s southern district, accuses Bhogal of using the phrase “Greek Freak” to promote a line of clothes emblazoned with his original portrait of Antetokounmpo. The artwork depicts the player sporting a toga, with antlers protruding from his head (a reference to his NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks) and the Acropolis looming in the background.