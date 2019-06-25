Berlin Museums appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in legal battle over Nazi-looted $276 million treasure.

A legal battle that began in 2008 regarding the provenance of Germany’s famed Guelph Treasure may soon wind up in the United States Supreme Court after the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an appeal last week. The trove was sold by Jewish art dealers to the Nazi government and Hermann Göring in 1935, and its would-be heirs descended from the sellers are arguing that the sale—like many others from that time in history—was made under duress. Göring eventually gifted the treasures to Adolf Hitler, and 42 items from it remain at the Berlin Kunstgewerbemuseum (Applied Arts Museum). In total, the collection has been valued as high as $276 million.

The treasures resided in the cathedral in Brunswick until 1671, when the suite was acquired by the House of Guelph—a royal dynasty whose descendants include such figures as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The family’s reign over the area ended during World War I, and its members sold the 82-item collection to a consortium of Jewish art dealers in 1929. These dealers in turn sold forty of those pieces to museums and private collectors before selling the contested 42 items, at a loss, to the state in 1935.

Six years after the legal fight commenced, the German Advisory Commission on Nazi-looted art ruled in 2014 that “the sale of the Guelph Treasure can not be considered a forced sale.” This remains the government’s position.

In a statement given to The Art Newspaper in response to the latest developments, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation—the body that runs Berlin’s State museums and is known in the country as the Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz (SPK)—said: