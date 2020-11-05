The conceptual artist Bernar Venet has joined the roster of London-based gallery Waddington Custot. Venet’s work will feature in the gallery’s forthcoming Art Basel Miami Beach online presentation; his first solo exhibition is scheduled to take place in February 2022.

Venet, who is best known for his monumental sculptural work, first rose to prominence in the 1960’s alongside fellow conceptual artists including Donald Judd, Dan Flavin, and Lawrence Weiner. His interest in mathematics and scientific formulations informed his practice, which often focuses on minimalist line work and incorporates materials such as corten steel and tar. In 2019, Venet unveiled L’Arc Majeur (2019), a massive steel arc that surrounds a highway in Belgium. The year before, Venet was the subject of two retrospective exhibitions in his home country of France, at MAC Lyon and MAMAC in Nice.

Stephane Custot, owner of Waddington Custot, said in a statement: