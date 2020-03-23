Following the most recent guidelines set in place by Australian government officials due to COVID-19, the Biennale of Sydney is closing its public exhibitions indefinitely as of March 24th. The biennial will now be viewable online through a partnership with Google, allowing audiences around the world to engage with the exhibition through the Google Arts & Culture platform.

Now in its 22nd edition, this year’s Biennale is titled “NIRIN,” meaning “edge” in the first-nation Wiradjuri language. Led by indigenous and First Nations artists, “NIRIN,” brings together more than 700 artworks by 101 artists and collectives from around the world. The new virtual edition of the Biennale will include digital versions of its exhibitions and programs, including virtual walk-throughs, podcasts, curated tours, and artist takeovers.

An announcement from the Biennale reads in part: