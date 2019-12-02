James Stunt, the former billionaire who lent Prince Charles’s charitable foundation three paintings accused of being forgeries, attempted to borrow money against those very same works of art. Three specialist art loan companies spoke to The Art Newspaper anonymously, alleging that agents for Stunt claimed that the paintings were genuine while trying to borrow money from the firms.

Stunt declared bankruptcy in June with debts amounting to over £5 million ($6.4 million), including £3.9 million ($5 million) alone to Christie’s. He was married to Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernard Ecclestone, but the couple divorced in 2017. One company alleged that Stunt wanted £40 million ($51.7 million) for a group of paintings that included some hung in the Dumfries House, the home of Prince Charles’s foundation.

Another art loan company told TAN: