Sotheby’s will offer works from billionaire investment mogul Ronald Perelman’s collection as part of its upcoming London evening sale “Rembrandt to Richter,” scheduled to take place on July 28th. Among the works on offer from Perelman’s collection are two paintings, one by Joan Miró and one by Henri Matisse, which have a combined pre-sale high estimate of £42 million ($53.3 million).

Miró’s Peinture (Femme au Chapeau Rouge) (1927) leads the sale with an estimate of £20 million to £30 million ($25.4 million–38.1 million). The work, part of Miró’s lauded “dream paintings” series, previously belonged to Alexander Calder, and was last displayed publicly in 1984. Matisse’s Danseuse dans un intérieur, carrelage vert et noir (1942) carries an estimate of £8 million to £12 million ($10.1 million–15.2 million). Perelman acquired the two works in the late 1980s from the late Zürich-based dealer Thomas Ammann.

The paintings are part of a wide range of works on offer in the cross-category Sotheby’s sale, which spans artworks from a rare Rembrandt self-portrait to Gerhard Richter’s Wolken (fenster) (1970), and includes pieces from the Italian Renaissance, Dutch Golden Age, Modernism, Pop art, and postmodern abstraction.