The staunch Brexit supporter Boris Johnson is already polling ahead of his rivals in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and he’s made a new campaign promise that could endear him further to the upper classes. Johnson proposed at a Tory party meeting Tuesday that leaving the European Union would allow him to build six freeports where pricey works of art, cars, jewelry and other luxury items can be stored without their owners incurring any fees or taxes.

As Johnson was quoted in The Art Newspaper: