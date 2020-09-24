In addition to its provenance and estimated price, the portrait is notable for its inclusion of a work by another artist. The titular roundel, which was inserted into the panel that Botticelli painted on, is an original work by 14th-century painter Bartolommeo Bulgarini. Its inclusion in the portrait is something of a mystery, though it is thought to in some way reference the identity of the unknown sitter, who was possibly a member of the Florentine noble family the Medicis.

If Young Man achieves its estimate, it could become the most expensive Old Master work ever sold at Sotheby’s, topping Peter Paul Rubens’s Massacre of the Innocents (1612), which sold for £49.5 million ($76.6 million) in 2002. It would also make the Botticelli the second most expensive Old Master lot ever sold at auction, trailing only Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi (ca. 1500), which sold for $450.3 million at Christie’s in 2017.

Last year, a painting said at the time to be the last Botticelli portrait in private hands, was offered at the Frieze Masters fair by London gallery Trinity Fine Art, with an asking price of $30 million or more. The auction record for a Botticelli remains the so-called “Rockefeller Madonna” (or Madonna and Child with Young Saint John the Baptist), which sold for $10.4 million at Christie’s in 2013.