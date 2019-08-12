The British Museum has acquired two anti-Brexit banknotes claiming to be from the “Bank of Brexit lies” for its permanent collection. The banknotes feature the faces of newly appointed prime minister Boris Johnson and the new leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg. The Johnson design reads, “I promise not to pay the [National Health Service] the sum of £350m pounds,” while the Rees-Mogg version says, “I promise to pay myself more than you,” with the satirical Latin motto “Arrogantus Toffo Posterium” appearing underneath. The £350 Million sum alludes to Johnson’s heavily criticized claim—plastered on the side of his infamous Brexit campaign bus—“We send the EU £350m a week. Let’s fund our NHS instead.” Rees-Mogg, appointed by Johnson, also favors a hard-line Brexit.

“There’s a long tradition of making parody banknotes for the purposes of spreading a political message or advertising a particular viewpoint, and these fit into that genre,” Tom Hockenhull, the British Museum’s curator of modern money, told the The Guardian.