The Egyptian writer Ahdaf Soueif publicly announced her resignation from the British Museum’s board of trustees in an article published by the London Review of Books on Monday. Soueif, who had been a trustee since 2012, cited the museum’s handling of three issues as the cause for her resignation: its sponsorship agreement with oil giant BP; the treatment of its workers; and its silence regarding restitution. She described the decision as “a cumulative response to the museum’s immovability on issues of critical concern to the people who should be its core constituency: the young and the less privileged.”

After outlining her efforts to bring the three issues up to the rest of the board, Soueif posed a series of questions about the British Museum’s role in the coming years. She wrote: