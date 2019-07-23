British Museum workers have come out in support of Ahdaf Soueif, the former museum trustee who resigned from her position earlier this month in protest. The museum staffers, who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, released a statement in solidarity with Soueif, in which they voiced their objections to the British Museum’s ongoing sponsorship agreement with oil giant BP (one of three critical issues Soueif cited as having informed her decision).

In their statement, the PCS Union members wrote: