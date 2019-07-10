Earlier this year, the Brooklyn Museum announced it would be initiating an annual award for emerging artists called the UOVO Prize, supported by the New York-based art storage company of the same name. The catch: the artist has to live in or maintain a studio in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, the museum announced the first recipient of the award will be John Edmonds, a photographer whose work is currently on view in the 2019 Whitney Biennial. The prize comes with $25,000, as well as a solo show at the Brooklyn Museum in the fall of 2019. Additionally, Edmonds will have a 50-foot-by-50-foot public installation at UOVO’s new storage facility in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick.

And Edmonds—who in the words of the release is “best known for his sensitive depictions of young Black men” and in his practice “uses a large-format camera to heighten the staging of his subjects and explore their sculptural potential”—said in a statement: