The couple compared the work to Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup cans, and said they planned to eventually donate the piece to a museum.

Emmanuel Perrotin, who showed Comedian at Art Basel in Miami Beach, told The Art Newspaper that one edition of the work was purchased by a client who wanted to remain anonymous. Andelman, who bought another edition, told TAN she purchased the work to hang in the office of her consulting and curating company Just an Idea, and would be happy to “lend” the work to museums.

All editions of Comedian come with a certificate of authenticity; Andelman said she might frame her certificate, even if she didn’t always have her edition of the work on display.

Comedian made its debut at Art Basel in Miami Beach last week, where it drew crowds of onlookers and selfie-seekers. Disaster struck when performance artist David Datuna removed the work and ate it, though gallery representatives said the banana could be replaced. Comedian was taken down a day early due to overcrowding, and in a final twist, a man tagged the empty wall with the words “Epstien [sic] didn’t kill himself.”

Beyond its brief run in Miami Beach, the divisive work has spawned homages and parodies of all sorts—many of them gathered under the hashtag #Cattelan and on a dedicated Instagram account created by Perrotin—from the fast food restaurant Popeyes seeking to capitalize on the trending conceptual artwork, to the Tampa Bay Police Department offering up a doughy alternative.

