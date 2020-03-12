Art Basel in Hong Kong was one of the first major art world events canceled as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened last month. The fair’s organizers subsequently said they would offer exhibitors the opportunity to showcase the works they’d intended to bring to Art Basel in Hong Kong through new online viewing rooms, for free.

Today, Art Basel announced the 231 dealers who’ve taken them up on that offer (242 galleries were originally slated to show at the fair, though some dropped out before it was canceled). All works in the fair’s online viewing rooms will be listed with either a specific price or a price range—their total value exceeds $250 million, according to Art Basel.

More than half of the galleries taking advantage of the online showcase are either headquartered in or have outposts in Asia, including Hong Kong’s 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Mumbai’s Chemould Prescott Road, Tokyo’s Nanzuka, Seoul’s One and J. Gallery, White Space Beijing, Shanghai’s Antenna Space, and Jakarta’s ROH Projects. They also include all four of the global mega-galleries: David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace Gallery.

In a statement, Art Basel’s director for Asia, Adeline Ooi, said: