Cao’s multimedia practice has long focused on the day-to-day realities of living in isolation under modernity, with works such as Whose Utopia (2006) and Haze and Fog (2013) illustrating the alienation of individuals within societal constructs. She was scheduled to have her first solo institutional exhibition in China this year at the UCCA, but the show was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cao was also included in Artsy’s list of the 20 most influential artists in 2018.

Further Reading: 20 Trailblazing Artists with Major Museum Shows in 2020

Further Reading: Why Video Is the Art Form of the Moment

Further Reading: The Most Influential Artists of 2018