The Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist Cauleen Smith won the 15th annual Joyce Alexander Wein Artist Prize. The prize, which was established in 2006 by jazz musician George Wein in honor of his late wife, is given yearly to an African-American artist who “demonstrates great innovation, promise, and creativity,” according to a press release. The prize is presented in conjunction with the Studio Museum in Harlem’s annual Gala campaign, and carries a cash prize of $50,000. Previous winners include Diedrick Brackens, Simone Leigh, and Derrick Adams.

Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum, said in a statement: