Cecilia Alemani will curate the 2021 Venice Biennale.

No details about the exhibition have been released, and the dates of the 2021 Venice Biennale have not yet been announced.

Born in Milan and based in New York, Alemani has become one of the world’s most influential contemporary art curators over the past decade. She curated the Italian pavilion at the 2017 edition of the Biennale, which featured works by Giorgio Andreotta Calò, Roberto Cuoghi, and Adelita Husni-Bey. In 2018, she curated a special public art program in Buenos Aires for the Art Basel Cities program, and from 2012 to 2017 she curated artists’ projects for the Frieze New York art fair. Before taking the helm at High Line Art in 2011, her independent curatorial projects were presented at MoMA PS1, Tate Modern, the Deste Foundation, Artists Space, and other influential contemporary art venues.

Alemani’s husband, New Museum Artistic Director Massimiliano Gioni, curated the much-lauded central exhibition at the 2013 Biennale, “The Encyclopedic Palace.”