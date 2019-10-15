The chairman of Contemporary Istanbul, Turkey’s largest art fair, has accused international press of spreading disinformation about Turkish military action against Syrian Kurds. Ali Güreli sent the statement to foreign journalists on October 14th, though it was dated September 14th. In it, he called coverage of the attacks “fabricated news and comments” and asked friends of the fair to not take the “manipulative news, comments, and posts” seriously.

Turkish forces entered Syria Wednesday in Operation Peace Spring, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said was meant to “destroy the terror corridor” he claimed Kurdish forces were trying to create on the southern border of Turkey. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led militia in northeastern Syria that was until recently supported by U.S. troops, warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis in the region due to the conflict. The BBC reported that dozens of civilians have already been killed and that 150,000 more have been forced to flee from their homes.

In the statement, Güreli wrote: