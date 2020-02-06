A mere €100 ($110) and a little luck may be all you need to win an original Pablo Picasso painting. The French nonprofit Aider les Autres is hosting a raffle for a still life by the modernist master valued at €1 million ($1.1 million) in a bid to raise funds to provide clean water access in parts of Cameroon, Madagascar, and Morocco.

Nature Morte (1921) is currently on view at Paris’s Musée Picasso, where it will remain until it is raffled off on March 30th. The painting was executed in a synthetic cubist style, with a newspaper and a glass of absinthe rendered in a two-dimensional space.The work, which once belonged to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, comes from the collection of Picasso collector David Nahmad, a billionaire whose collection with his brother Ezra includes 300 Picassos, according to Forbes. The raffle, titled “1 Picasso for 100 Euros,” was originally due to be held January 6th, but organizers extended the deadline because there were still tickets available.

In a statement, Claude Picasso, Pablo’s son, said: