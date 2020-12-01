Correction: An earlier version of this article was based on last year’s version of the Forbes “30 Under 30” list. The article has been updated to reflect the most recent version of the list; we apologize for any confusion the earlier version may have caused.

Honorees were chosen for achieving significant career milestones this year. Irving, a member of 2020’s edition of The Artsy Vanguard , presented work in the Whitney Museum ’s “Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950–2019;” opened a solo show at Jenkins Johnson Gallery ; and was one of three artists chosen to participate in the Great Rivers Biennial at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. Chambers, meanwhile, participated in a number of exhibitions, including group shows at Roberts Projects and Jenkins Johnson, as well as solo shows at Turin’s Luce Gallery and the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. According to Artsy data, the number of total inquiries on Chambers’s works on Artsy increased more than fivefold from 2019 to 2020.