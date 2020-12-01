Correction: An earlier version of this article was based on last year’s version of the Forbes “30 Under 30” list. The article has been updated to reflect the most recent version of the list; we apologize for any confusion the earlier version may have caused.
Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30
” list of influential cultural figures, featuring a number of contemporary artists including Chase Hall
, Dominic Chambers
, Kahlil Robert Irving
, Elliott Jerome Brown Jr.
, Faith Couch, Yohannes Yamassee, Mamadi Doumbouya, and María Fragoso
, among others. This year’s honorees were chosen by a panel of judges made up of Tory Burch, Ashley Longshore, Ashley Graham, and Kehinde Wiley
.
Honorees were chosen for achieving significant career milestones this year. Irving, a member of 2020’s edition of The Artsy Vanguard
, presented work in the Whitney Museum
’s “Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950–2019;” opened a solo show at Jenkins Johnson Gallery
; and was one of three artists chosen to participate in the Great Rivers Biennial at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. Chambers, meanwhile, participated in a number of exhibitions, including group shows at Roberts Projects
and Jenkins Johnson, as well as solo shows at Turin’s Luce Gallery and the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. According to Artsy data, the number of total inquiries on Chambers’s works on Artsy increased more than fivefold from 2019 to 2020.
Hall started out the year with a solo show, “Troubled Waters,” in Los Angeles, and his works, especially Black Birderers Association
(2020) and Running from Yesterday’s Acquittal
(2019), gained significant attention during the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. Hall followed “Troubled Waters” with group shows at New York’s Clearing Gallery and Various Small Fires
in Seoul, as well as a two-artist show at Monique Meloche in Chicago. He also participated in the Public Art Fund
’s “Art on the Grid” campaign, where his work was featured on bus shelters across New York City.