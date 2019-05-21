Nomura Holdings Inc, the Japanese bank that announced earlier this year it would be launching the world’s biggest contemporary art prize—the Nomura Art Award with a $1 million unrestricted purse—just revealed the first winners of its companion prize, the Nomura Emerging Artist Awards. The Nomura Emerging Artist Award grants unrestricted cash gifts of $100,000 each to two artists; this year’s winners are Cheng Ran and Cameron Rowland.

Cheng, who was born in 1981 in Inner Mongolia and now lives and works in Hangzhou, China, makes film and video work rooted in many forms of storytelling, including literature, poetry, and cinema from both Western and Chinese canons. In 2017 he had his first major museum solo show outside of China with his exhibition “Diary of a Madman” at the New Museum in New York.