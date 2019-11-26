The privately funded Redtory Museum of Contemporary Art in Guangzhou’s Redtory Art+Design Factory district was forced to close last week after receiving just three days’ notice that the area had to be cleared for demolition. The institution, which opened in 2009 in a 42-acre complex that formerly housed a canned food factory, had hosted exhibitions devoted to video artist Bill Viola, German painter Markus Lüpertz, and Chinese painter Li Huichang, among others. On November 20th, according to The Art Newspaper, the museum posted a statement on WeChat saying it had been forced to close following “a long period of disputation” with authorities in the area.

A statement posted on the museum’s website said: