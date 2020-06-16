The estate of late artist Chris Burden is suing a theme park in Indonesia for copyright infringement. In a lawsuit filed on June 4th, Burden’s estate accused the owner and operator of Rabbit Town, a tourist attraction in the city of Bandung, of copying one of Burden’s most famous works, Urban Light (2008), which features 202 restored street lamps permanently installed in a grid pattern in the plaza in front of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). One of the most photogenic of Rabbit Town’s many Instagram-friendly attractions is a grid of street lamps dubbed “Love Light.” Burden’s estate is calling for the installation to be removed, Rabbit Town to issue an apology, and for compensation “for both material and immaterial losses” to Burden’s estate, according to a press release.

In a statement, the Burden estate’s executive director Yayoi Shionoiri said: