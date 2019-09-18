Christie’s has lined up major paintings by tried and true art market titans for its evening sale of post-war and contemporary art during Frieze Week on October 4th.

The sale will be led by a large, early Jean-Michel Basquiat, Four Big (1982), which is expected to sell for between £7.5 million and £9.5 million ($9.3 million–$11.8 million). Also hitting the auction block will be one of Gerhard Richter’s squeegee paintings, the nearly 10-foot-wide Abstraktes Bild (559-1) (1984), which is expected to fetch between £6.5 million and £9.5 million ($8.1 million–$11.8 million), and a Sigmar Polke “Rasterbilder” painting that hasn’t been publicly displayed since 1983, Alpenveilchen/Flowers (1967), which Christie’s expects will command a price between £5 million and £7 million ($6.2 million–$8.7 million). Rounding out the upper echelon of the sale is a painting from 1960 by Pierre Soulages, Peinture 146 x 114 cm, 6 mars 1960, which could go for between £4 million and £6 million ($4.9 million–$7.4 million).