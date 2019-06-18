Christie’s sale of Impressionist and modern art in London on Tuesday evening got off to a rollicking start—then it nosedived.

The first lot of the night, a work on paper by Egon Schiele, elicited spirited bidding, quickly passing its high estimate of £300,000 ($377,000). After a five-minute bidding war, it sold for a hammer price of £1.05 million ($1.32 million), or £1.27 million ($1.6 million) with fees. Shortly after the Schiele’s success, bidding on what was projected to be the sale’s third-biggest lot, Henri Matisse’s Le Collier D’ambre (1937), stalled at £4.2 million ($5.3 million)—short of its £5-million ($6.3 million) low estimate—and the painting failed to sell.