Christie’s and Phillips have postponed the majority of their upcoming spring sales indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sotheby’s, meanwhile, has yet to announce plans to close any of its galleries, salesrooms, and offices, or reschedule any of its auctions.

Christie’s has pushed back its upcoming auctions in New York and Paris while planning to continue with two London auctions on March 18th and 19th. Most of its offices around the world are closed as of today, with offices in London, Geneva, and Amsterdam remaining open for now. Phillips, meanwhile, has postponed all events and sales until mid May and the “vast majority” of its staff is working from home.

The auction houses are the latest art world institutions to close their doors in the face of the growing coronavirus threat. Last week, fairs across the world announced postponements after TEFAF Maastricht closed early due to an exhibitor testing positive for coronavirus. Most major U.S. museums shut their doors, and private galleries across the country followed suit shortly after. In Europe, cultural institutions continue to close as nations impose countrywide lockdowns to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.