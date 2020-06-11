The statues, known as alusi or “sacred sculptures”, are being offered for an estimated price of €250,000–€350,000 ($283,000–$396,000) for the pair, and go up for auction on June 29th as part of Christie’s Arts d’Afrique, d’Océanie et d’Amérique du Nord sale. Christie’s provenance originally described the sculptures as being “acquired in situ” between 1968-69, while the civil war was still ongoing. Okeke-Agulu told ARTnews that while the removal and transport of the sculptures by Kerchache would be considered illegal now, it occurred before the 1970 UNESCO Convention, which formally prohibited the acquisition and transfer of cultural property.

In the Instagram post, Okeke-Agulu said: