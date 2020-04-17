Christie’s has expanded its spring sales schedule with a new weekly series of timed online auctions, including a charity benefit featuring photographs by Andy Warhol. The auction, titled “Andy Warhol: Better Days,” will feature 60 unique photographs by the iconic artist, each of which accentuates “the splendor of the outdoors and the simple pleasures associated with human interaction,” according to a press release.

Organized in conjunction with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, proceeds from the sale will support the Foundation’s emergency relief fund for artists. The auction will be open for bidding from April 28th to May 6th, though visitors can browse the collection online now. The Warhol Foundation launched its artist relief program earlier this month in response to COVID-19 with an initial $1.6-million fund, which was disbursed in the form of $100,000 grants to be redistributed to artists by regional organizations. This sale represents an additional $2.6 million commitment by the Foundation.

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue to worsen, institutions have begun to fold charitable pursuits into their sales. In addition to the Christie’s initiative, auction house Phillips is collaborating with NYC poverty foundation Robin Hood on an online benefit auction titled “Auction4NYC.” Proceeds will go towards the organization’s COVID-19 relief fund. Meanwhile, The Getty Trust launched a $10-million relief fund for Los Angeles-based arts nonprofits, and Hauser & Wirth announced it will donate 10 percent of all online sales profits to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.