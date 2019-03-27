S.I. Newhouse, the publishing heir who led the Condé Nast stable of magazines for decades until his death in 2017, amassed one of the world’s foremost art collections, meticulously selecting works that, in some cases, would become some of the most valuable in the world. He was once the owner of Jackson Pollock’s famous drip painting No. 5, 1948 (1948), which he sold to David Geffen—and Geffen then sold to David Martinez for about $140 million in 2006.

Since Newhouse’s death, his estate has been overseen by the art advisor Tobias Meyer. Last year, it sent one of his works to auction: Francis Bacon’s Study of Henrietta Moraes Laughing (1969), which exceeded its high estimate to sell for $21.7 million at Christie’s post-war and contemporary sale in November 2018.