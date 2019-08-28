Christie’s has won on consignment the majority of the art collection of renowned architect I.M. Pei and his wife Eileen and will take the collection to auction later this year. The 59 works are worth over $25 million and feature both Eastern and Western artists, including Barnett Newman, Jean Dubuffet, and Zao Wou-Ki.

Before being sold in New York and Hong Kong in November and Paris in December, the collection will embark on a world tour, making stops in Paris, Hong Kong, Los Angeles. and New York. Highlights from the collection include Dubuffet’s La Brouette, or The Wheelbarrow, estimated at €350,000 to 550,000 (around $388,500 to $610,500) and Newman’s Untitled 4, 1950 and Untitled 5, 1950, estimated at $8 million and $5 million, respectively.

The Peis fostered strong friendships with many of the artists whose works will be sold, highlighting the couple’s involvement with the international art community throughout their lifetimes. Liane Pei, daughter of the Peis, said in a statement: