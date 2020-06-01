Christo—the American-Bulgarian artist known for creating massive environmental installations with his late wife Jeanne-Claude—died at his home in New York City on May 31st at age 84. The artist’s death was confirmed by his office; a cause was not stated.

Christo’s projects with Jeanne-Claude and following her death in 2009 often took years, if not decades, to plan and execute. The nature of their work usually required approval from government officials, environmental groups, residents, judges, and hundreds of other workers.In at least one instance, their plans met with such sustained opposition that Christo had to abandon the project.