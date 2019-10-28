Last month, an elderly French woman had the thrill of a lifetime when she discovered a painting hanging in her kitchen was worth up to $6.6 million. Now, that painting—a 13th century Cimabue titled The Mocking of Christ—has sold for over four times its high estimate. The painting fetched €24.1 million ($26.8 million) at an Actéon auction in France on Sunday, setting a record for the most expensive pre-1500 Old Master painting sold at auction.

That remarkable result was good enough to make it the eighth highest-selling Old Master work ever sold at auction—the highest, of course, being the $450 million Salvator Mundi (ca. 1500). Eight bidders competed for the work, and the New York Times reported that London dealer Fabrizio Moretti won out in the end. Moretti said he purchased the work on behalf of two collectors.

Eric Turquin, a Paris-based art expert who authenticated the painting, said in a statement: