Phillips had its best spring midseason auction of 20th-century and contemporary art on Wednesday, with its New Now sale of contemporary art in New York totaling $7.9 million, with a sell-through rate of 92 percent by lot. That result was a dramatic increase over the equivalent New Now sale last year, which totaled $5.2 million across 173 lots; Wednesday’s sale featured 195 lots, 179 of which found buyers, and nine of which set new auction records for artists.