Climate activists ended their mass occupation of the British Museum Sunday morning after spending more than two days calling for an end to the London museum’s partnership with BP, which has been a sponsor for over 20 years.

The 51-hour occupation marked the 40th protest at the British Museum in 8 years organized by the activist group BP or not BP?, who called it the “largest protest in the history of the museum,” and estimated participants to number around 1,500, although that number is disputed by the museum, which placed estimates in the “high hundreds.”

The protest kicked off Friday morning when activists stationed a 13-foot-tall, BP-branded Trojan Horse in the British Museum’s courtyard. The protest was in response to the oil company’s sponsorship of the exhibition “Troy: Myth and Reality,” which opened last November. As night fell, the protest shifted gears, with two activists staying overnight in the wooden horse while the words “BP Must Fall” were projected onto the museum itself.