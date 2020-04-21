By asking the participating artists to make work from their present living space, the initiative intends to broach a conversation about the shifting parameters of public and private space, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The artists, including Sanja Iveković, Akram Zaatari, and Kate Newby, are asked to examine the important role that virtual spaces, windows, and balconies have taken on during this time of global isolation.

The initiative encourages us to question the potential that our domestic spaces have to make dynamic statements in the public sphere. The participating artists’ responses to the prompt will be shared every Tuesday and Thursday for the next three weeks.