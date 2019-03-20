The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) acquired a major collection of 230 Japanese textiles through a hybrid gift and purchase from Thomas Murray, a collector of Asian and tribal art based in the Bay Area. The acquisition, announced March 12, includes a huge range of Japanese clothes and textiles made for a variety of purposes and spanning the 18th century to the 20th century. The trove includes rare and colorful kimonos, textiles used by fishermen and farmers, and elaborate clothes made by the Ainu people of Hokkaido island in northern Japan from materials including elm bark cloth and salmon skin.