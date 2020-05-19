Art collector Julia Stoschek, who first rose to prominence after opening a museum dedicated to video and new media art in Düsseldorf in 2002, has made 60 video works from her collection available to view for free online. The works can be accessed through the museum’s website, and feature introductory texts written by a number of authors. Over the next few months, pieces from the collection, which totals more than 850 works, will be continually uploaded and made available to view for free.
Stoschek told ARTnews:
From the very beginning, film and video were driven by a democratic impulse and ideas of circulation that were supposed to enable access to art on a wider scale. I am following in this spirit. My decision is also rooted in the medium itself, which is theoretically infinitely reproducible and therefore undermines the notion of the unique work of art.
Among the video works featured in this initial release are two shorts by Wolfgang Tillmans, Jon Rafman’s Betamale Trilogy (Glass Cabing) (2015), Cao Fei’s virtual city planning experiment RMB City – A Second Life City Planning by China Tracy (2007), and a series of works by the icon of experimental feminist cinema Barbara Hammer.
Correction: An earlier version of this article suggested artworks’ introductory texts were all written by Julia Stoschek. They were written by multiple authors; the text has been updated to reflect this.