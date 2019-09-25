The new museum’s collection numbers about 300 works, and Huang says its programming “will be very multidisciplinary, showing not only artists, but also architects, scientists, engineers and musicians.” He added that his experience on the board of the New Museum in New York City has helped inform his vision for X Museum, as have visits to institutions including the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the Rubell Family Collection in Miami, and S.M.A.K. in Ghent. Huang’s personal collection includes works by internet and performance artist Amalia Ulman; popular figurative painters Nicolas Party, Julie Curtiss, and Alex Gardner; and also a holographic work by James Turrell and a lithograph by Helen Frankenthaler—famously his first purchase, at age 16.