Napa, California’s Rene and Veronica di Rosa Foundation, which runs the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, has voted to cease collecting and has announced plans to sell most of the 1,600 works in its collection.

The center was founded by former Napa Valley winemaker Rene di Rosa in 2000 and is home to the collection of Rene and Veronica di Rosa. The collection primarily consists of artists from Northern California. Several hundred works from the collection will remain at the institution, but the majority will be deaccessioned to fund the museum’s endowment.

Robert Sain, the museum’s director, told ARTnews: