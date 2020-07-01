The city of Boston plans to remove a controversial statue that depicts U.S. President Abraham Lincoln standing over a free slave; the Boston Art Commission voted for the removal of the statue yesterday.

This decision was spurred, in part, by recent protests demanding the removal of monuments around the world that for many symbolize colonialism and white supremacy. The statue, The Emancipation Group, is a replica of a bronze monument created by sculptor Thomas Ball that stands in Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Park. The Boston version was gifted to the city in 1879 by a local politician. It has been criticized for its degrading portrayal of a previously enslaved man named Archer Alexander who is shown half-clothed, kneeling below Lincoln. During the Civil War, Alexander helped the Union Army and fled slavery, but was eventually enslaved again under the Fugitive Slave Act.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a press release: