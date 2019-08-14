The San Francisco Board of Education voted Tuesday night to cover up a suite of controversial Depression-era murals at George Washington High School, reversing an earlier decision to spend $600,000 painting over them.

The murals, The Life of Washington, were created by the Russian emigré artist Victor Arnautoff as part of a New Deal art initiative and depict episodes from the life of George Washington. Three of the 13 murals in the cycle have been criticized for including depictions of enslaved African-Americans working at Washington’s Mount Vernon property, and racist and violent images of Native Americans.

In Tuesday’s vote, the board members voted 4–3 in favor of covering up the murals, frustrating both those who’d campaigned for outright removal, and those who’d campaigned for their preservation.