A new study by Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Brookings Institution estimates creative industries in the United States shed roughly 2.7 million jobs and lost over $150 billion in sales between April 1st and July 31st due to COVID-19. The study, titled “Lost Art: Measuring Covid-19’s devastating impact on America’s creative economy,” finds that the fine and performing arts industries have been hit especially hard, experiencing estimated losses of nearly 1.4 million jobs—about half of all U.S. jobs in those fields—and $42.5 billion in sales.

The report, which estimates losses for the 20 largest creative occupations, shows that photographers, musicians, writers, and actors are among those most heavily impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic. Fine artists—which includes painters, illustrators, and sculptors—have experienced the fifth-biggest loss of income of any group, suffering a decrease of 123,639 jobs and average earning losses of $1.7 billion per month.

The data for the report was collected between April and July by authors Richard Florida, a professor at the University of Toronto, and Michael Seman, an assistant professor of arts management at Colorado State University’s LEAP Institute for the Arts. Seman told The Art Newspaper: