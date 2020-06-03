Critical Minded—a grantmaking and learning initiative that was founded by the Nathan Cummings Foundation and the Ford Foundation to build resources and visibility for cultural critics of color in the United States—has launched a COVID-19 relief fund to give financial support to arts critics impacted by the pandemic.

The initiative, which is sponsored by Allied Media Projects, is accepting applications through the end of the day on June 8th. In order to be eligible for funding, applicants must meet several requirements: critics must self-identify as being part of an underrepresented group in the United States or U.S. territories; they must also submit three samples of their cultural criticism on disciplines ranging from food to visual art that were published on or following January 1, 2019. Submitted work samples may be in English or Spanish. The beneficiaries will receive $500 in the form of a one-time, need-based grant.

To apply for the Critical Minded fund, click here.