The Dallas Art Fair has canceled its upcoming 2020 edition amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Texas, as first reported by art world newsletter, The Canvas. The fair, which had initially been postponed in March for October 1st through the 4th from its original April 16th to 19th dates, will return in April 2021.

Two anonymous dealers told The Canvas they had been emailing fair organizers since mid-April requesting the return of their exhibiting fees. The dealers claim they were met with unclear responses stating the fair would go ahead as planned in October. The Canvas also reported that while some galleries had been contacted and informed of the fair’s cancellation, several others received no notification of the news. In addition, while some galleries had only paid a deposit for their booth, others had already paid their fees in full, with one gallery paying nearly $30,000.

Dallas Art Fair director, Kelly Cornell, said in a statement to Artsy: