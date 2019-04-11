The Dallas Art Fair opened to VIPs Thursday morning, with nearly 100 galleries offering their wares to visiting collectors as waiters prepared lavish spreads of Texas delicacies such as macaroni and cheese topped with smoked brisket. And at a press conference that kicked things off, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced it had cherry-picked eight works at the fair for its permanent collection, courtesy a $150,000 grant provided by donors.

The works acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art include: