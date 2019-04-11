The Dallas Art Fair opened to VIPs Thursday morning, with nearly 100 galleries offering their wares to visiting collectors as waiters prepared lavish spreads of Texas delicacies such as macaroni and cheese topped with smoked brisket. And at a press conference that kicked things off, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced it had cherry-picked eight works at the fair for its permanent collection, courtesy a $150,000 grant provided by donors.
The works acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art include:
- Sheila Hicks’s Zihzabal (2018) from galerie frank elbaz, which has a space in Dallas as well as in Paris;
- Arcmanoro Niles’s When You Give Your Love Away (2018) from New York’s Rachel Uffner Gallery;
- Nobutaka Aozaki’s Street Can: Diet Coke (12 fl oz) (04/03/2014 Red Hook, Brooklyn) (2014), from Ulterior Gallery, in New York;
- Maja Ruznic’s Azmira’s Daughters (2018) from Conduit Gallery here in Dallas;
- Don Dudley’s LX (2016) from Magenta Plains in New York;
- Samuel Levi Jones’s Intercalate (2018) from Galerie Lelong, which has spaces in New York and Paris;
- Emmanuel Van der Auwera’s VideoSculpture XX (World's 6th Sense) (2019) from Harlan Levey Projects, which is based in Brussels, Belgium but has a pop-up in Dallas at 214 Projects, the fair’s permanent gallery space in the Dallas Design District;
- and Dike Blair’s Untitled (1986) from New York’s Karma gallery.
In a statement, Anna Katherine Brodbeck, who is the DMA’s senior curator of contemporary art, said:
The artists acquired from the Dallas Art Fair exemplify the historical strengths of our collection as well as our commitment to inclusivity across categories of nationality, race, gender, and medium. Included are artists who were part of the historic development of groundbreaking art movements from the 1960s to 1980s like Don Dudley, Dike Blair, and Sheila Hicks, younger artists like Samuel Levi Jones, Arcmanoro Niles, and Nobutaka Aozaki who are incorporating socio political content in their re-envisioning of those historic movements, and artists who are innovating time-based media in immersive installations like Emmanuel Van der Auwera.
The Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisitions Program has funded $450,000 worth of art purchases in the four years it’s been established. The Dallas Art Fair’s 2019 edition runs through Sunday, April 14.