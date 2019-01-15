Jan 15
News
The damages from a vandalism spree at the Denver Art Museum come to $1.9 million.
On Monday, a little over a month after 18-year-old Jake Siebenlist went on a vandalism rampage at the Denver Art Museum, a museum spokesperson released an estimate of the damage done. The 10 works smashed within an exhibition called “Stampede: Animals in Art” amount to losses of roughly $1.93 million, the museum told the Denver Post.
The spokesperson said that some works were still in the process of being restored, so the damage figure is at this point an estimate. However, a full list of the damaged works was released:
Wolf Headdress Mask, Raven Rattle Tlingit, Jaina Style Figurine, Moche Portrait Bottle, Chinese Vase with Phoenixes, Moche Rattle Bowl, Mayan Fish-Shaped Vessel, Maya Vessel with God on Bird, Chinese Initiator Sculpture and Beware of Cranes Sculpture.
Siebenlist was arrested December 9 on felony criminal mischief charges and is expected to be arraigned March 14.