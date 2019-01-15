On Monday, a little over a month after 18-year-old Jake Siebenlist went on a vandalism rampage at the Denver Art Museum, a museum spokesperson released an estimate of the damage done. The 10 works smashed within an exhibition called “Stampede: Animals in Art” amount to losses of roughly $1.93 million, the museum told the Denver Post.

The spokesperson said that some works were still in the process of being restored, so the damage figure is at this point an estimate. However, a full list of the damaged works was released: